89°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Local pilots grieve after North Las Vegas Airport accident

Edward Sutter Henderson
July 28, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las Veg ...
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las Vegas Airport, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Authorities say several people are dead after two small planes collided at North Las Vegas Airport. (AP Photo/John Locher)

I read on Monday the preliminary report regarding the accident at North Las Vegas Airport. My thoughts went out to all involved in this unfortunate event.

You normally have more than one parameter which contributed to the failure. I am hoping that the FAA locates the pilot who broke into a landing conversation with the PA-46. This pilot needs to be reschooled on proper radio usage. He is a danger to all pilots.

There will be numerous recommendations from various sources on preventions.

I learned at and flew out of San Jose since the early ’70s. It has the same 30L and 30R. There has never been an incident with runway incursions upon landings. All of us pilots are saddened.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
2
CARTOONS: This is one thing Democrats really can’t afford
CARTOONS: This is one thing Democrats really can’t afford
3
$800K won on table game at Strip casino
$800K won on table game at Strip casino
4
Another round of monsoonal storms hits Las Vegas Valley
Another round of monsoonal storms hits Las Vegas Valley
5
Report: Siegel Group execs used deception, harassment to evict tenants during COVID
Report: Siegel Group execs used deception, harassment to evict tenants during COVID
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Deceit and corruption still alive and well in Southern Nevada
Rich Watson Las Vegas

The recent articles on the disposition of thousands of traffic violations should reassure everyone that the culture of deceit and corruption that has been a bedrock of this community is very much alive and well.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: The Biden fist-bump
James Ford Las Vegas

My real concern is the trips that Donald Trump made as president to meet with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Victor Joecks, Joe Biden and COVID
Harlan Stockman Las Vegas

Science is hard, but most members of the public want absolutely risk-free solutions. That’s not the way it works.