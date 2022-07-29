LETTER: Local pilots grieve after North Las Vegas Airport accident

Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las Vegas Airport, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Authorities say several people are dead after two small planes collided at North Las Vegas Airport. (AP Photo/John Locher)

I read on Monday the preliminary report regarding the accident at North Las Vegas Airport. My thoughts went out to all involved in this unfortunate event.

You normally have more than one parameter which contributed to the failure. I am hoping that the FAA locates the pilot who broke into a landing conversation with the PA-46. This pilot needs to be reschooled on proper radio usage. He is a danger to all pilots.

There will be numerous recommendations from various sources on preventions.

I learned at and flew out of San Jose since the early ’70s. It has the same 30L and 30R. There has never been an incident with runway incursions upon landings. All of us pilots are saddened.