55°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Local police need saturation traffic patrols

Ron Bolin Henderson
March 14, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Having witnessed daily reports of the carnage throughout Las Vegas and Henderson by motorists, I think strict traffic law enforcement is overdue. Both Metro and the Henderson Police Department need to rethink their methods of enforcement.

I would suggest having a few “traffic saturation” days on which all officers (those out from their desks and all sworn enforcement officers) spend one shift doing traffic law enforcement and call in total actions for tabulation following their respective shifts. Publicity of these “traffic enforcement periods” also becomes a deterrent.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Biden address was a yelling session
H. Pytel Las Vegas

I had to turn it off, as I was being addressed as I don’t know what, but surely not as a respected informed member of the United States.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Trump fans have lost logic and reason
Rick Reynolds Las Vegas

Has Mr. Trump done anything since the past election to convince those 8 million Americans to change their vote? Jan. 6? Nope. Jan. 6 convinced more reasonable Republicans of the danger he poses.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Biden speech falls short
David Baker Las Vegas

Let’s consider what the commander-in-chief said in his rant of a State of the Union Address.

More stories
LETTER: In the presidential election, nobody to vote for
LETTER: In the presidential election, nobody to vote for
VICTOR JOECKS: Greenlink will cost you a lot of green
VICTOR JOECKS: Greenlink will cost you a lot of green
EDITORIAL: Forced to hire a lawyer to make democracy work
EDITORIAL: Forced to hire a lawyer to make democracy work
JONAH GOLDBERG: Trump and MAGA movement now the GOP establishment
JONAH GOLDBERG: Trump and MAGA movement now the GOP establishment
COMMENTARY: ‘Oppenheimer’ Moment and governing advances in science
COMMENTARY: ‘Oppenheimer’ Moment and governing advances in science
CCSD police to get 16 percent raise under new agreement
CCSD police to get 16 percent raise under new agreement