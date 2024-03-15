LETTER: Local police need saturation traffic patrols

(Getty Images)

Having witnessed daily reports of the carnage throughout Las Vegas and Henderson by motorists, I think strict traffic law enforcement is overdue. Both Metro and the Henderson Police Department need to rethink their methods of enforcement.

I would suggest having a few “traffic saturation” days on which all officers (those out from their desks and all sworn enforcement officers) spend one shift doing traffic law enforcement and call in total actions for tabulation following their respective shifts. Publicity of these “traffic enforcement periods” also becomes a deterrent.