Letters

LETTER: Local scholar deserves district support

Tom Hoover Las Vegas
June 11, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In spite of all the fractured opinions generating resentment, along comes an inspiring young scholar with a successful formula to benefit academics. As reported in a recent Review-Journal View section, award-winning high school senior Eshaan Vakil created the Alliance for Academic Quiz Bowl to encourage middle school students. The system will teach students how to study in an entertaining atmosphere.

When students realize that they can absorb and retain information, the pursuit of knowledge becomes infectious. I hope Mr. Vakil’s venture will receive funding and support from the Clark County School District.

LETTER: Donald Trump in jail?
J.J. Schrader Henderson

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has now proclaimed that she ultimately wants to see President Donald Trump in jail.

LETTER: Don’t count out Wile E. Coyote just yet
Joe Van Rhyn Las Vegas

I was amused with Wayne Allyn Root’s analogy of Donald Trump being the Roadrunner and Democrats playing the role of Wile E. Coyote.