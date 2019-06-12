LETTER: Local scholar deserves district support

In spite of all the fractured opinions generating resentment, along comes an inspiring young scholar with a successful formula to benefit academics. As reported in a recent Review-Journal View section, award-winning high school senior Eshaan Vakil created the Alliance for Academic Quiz Bowl to encourage middle school students. The system will teach students how to study in an entertaining atmosphere.

When students realize that they can absorb and retain information, the pursuit of knowledge becomes infectious. I hope Mr. Vakil’s venture will receive funding and support from the Clark County School District.