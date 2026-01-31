50°F
LETTER: Local students protest ICE

Donna C. West Las Vegas
January 30, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

Last week, some Clark County School District students walked out of class several days in protest of the ICE actions in Minneapolis. I commend these students for following this activity by our federal government and using their First Amendment right to express their displeasure.

District officials issued a statement about the protests. On one hand they commended the students for using their First Amendment right to express their opinions. Then, on the other hand, they charged these students with unexcused absences. Do they support students using their voices or are they trying to silence them by punishing them?

District officials should speak clearly with one voice. We want to hear from our young people. Their lives and futures are on the line.

