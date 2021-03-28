LETTER: Local taxpayers on the hook for actions of intransigent bureaucrats

(Getty Images)

Here’s an idea. The Review-Journal won recent court rulings over the county coroner’s refusal to make public child autopsies. The county lost many court battles and finally had to relent, which cost the taxpayers $247,000. So I propose a new approach to punishing these terrible decisions and making local taxpayers whole again.

I recently read about the windfall government employees receive for going to work — paid sick days that were not redeemed. Many are receiving six-figure payouts upon retirement. Not bad.

It seems our government leaders don’t have the will or guts to punish those who make bad decisions on our behalf by making them liable for wasted tax dollars on repeated bad calls.

Perhaps we can take away this paid sick day windfall for those who make those bad decisions. That will help reimburse the citizens and maybe make these people realize there are consequences to their actions.