Letters

LETTER: Locals suffer inconvenience for Formula One

Ross Major Las Vegas
November 11, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
The Las Vegas Strip Las Vegas Review-Journal

In 1831, French diplomat/political scientist/historian Alexis de Tocqueville stated: “Love of money is either the chief or a secondary motive at the bottom of everything Americans do.” And no city exemplifies that more than the way Las Vegas is kissing the butt of Formula One.

Pity the poor workers trying to get to the Strip during this ordeal. Pity the poor professional drivers (and local non-professional drivers) who have had to navigate around all this long-term road construction. And who benefits? No doubt the corporations and the county treasury. I believe I read that the casinos in Nevada collectively have grossed for the past 28-plus months more than $1 billion per month.

The town was appreciably better off when I was a 21-year-old blackjack dealer and the mob ran this place. No resort fees, no parking fees, no 6-to-5 on the blackjack table and no third zero on some roulette wheels. How about thinking of the locals first and Formula One second.

