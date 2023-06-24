LETTER: Lock up Hillary?

President Donald Trump watches as planes perform fly-overs of the Mount Rushmore National Monument Friday, July 3, 2020, in Keystone, S.D. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Presidential Records Act of 1978 gives the National Archives and Records Administration complete ownership and control of presidential records. It specifically establishes that presidential records automatically transfer into the legal custody of the archivist as soon as the president leaves office.

Had Donald J. Trump returned the documents requested per the act in January 2022 and not forced the government’s hand to legally subpoena the documents, he would not be in the legal jeopardy he is in today.

This isn’t hush money to an adult porn star. This is the alleged willful retention of national defense information which included military capabilities of foreign countries, nuclear capabilities, U.S. military contingency planning, regional U.S. military capabilities, nuclear weaponry of the United States, and the list goes on. None of these documents is his to keep or store in his gilded outhouse.

As a retired military officer who possessed a TS-SCI clearance, I find it unfathomable that any veteran would condone the actions of Mr. Trump or even consider giving him another crack at commander in chief. Not only did he insult veterans by calling us “suckers” when he was president, he demonstrates false patriotism with no respect for our sacrifice.

We follow the rules and regulations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and the Constitution and take an oath to support and defend said Constitution with our lives. We use words such as courage, honor and faithfulness to country. Mr. Trump spends his years defiling these. Lock him up.