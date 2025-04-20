LETTER: ‘Lockdown’ Steve Sisolak back in the picture

I appreciated Rick Kern’s Wednesday letter about “Lockdown” Steve Sisolak. Even more appropriate would be the moniker “Lockstep” Steve. When he was governor, you could count on Mr. Sisolak to puppet the rhetoric and join in lockstep with the whims of the Democrat Party that did so much damage to the U.S. economy — all for a virus that had a 0.04 percent chance of ending in death.

Mr. Sisolak is thinking of again running for governor. I say, please “Lockstep” Steve, throw your hat in the ring so voters and the press can regurgitate all the damage that you foisted on our fair city in order to remind them never to go back. It will make the choice that much easier.