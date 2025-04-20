63°F
Letters

LETTER: ‘Lockdown’ Steve Sisolak back in the picture

Steve Sisolak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Bloomberg photo by Daniel Acker)
LETTER: A ‘fair’ share and the rich
Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nevada. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Democrats and a Contract For America
President Donald Trump. (Pool via AP)
LETTER: Trump confusion over tariffs and trade
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Use existing laws to deal with e-bike scofflaws
Bob Valentine Las Vegas
April 19, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I appreciated Rick Kern’s Wednesday letter about “Lockdown” Steve Sisolak. Even more appropriate would be the moniker “Lockstep” Steve. When he was governor, you could count on Mr. Sisolak to puppet the rhetoric and join in lockstep with the whims of the Democrat Party that did so much damage to the U.S. economy — all for a virus that had a 0.04 percent chance of ending in death.

Mr. Sisolak is thinking of again running for governor. I say, please “Lockstep” Steve, throw your hat in the ring so voters and the press can regurgitate all the damage that you foisted on our fair city in order to remind them never to go back. It will make the choice that much easier.

On the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth ...
LETTER: It’s always about the rich
Tony Kyriacou Henderson

While we watch our 401(k) dwindle at an alarming rate and sell off stocks to pay the mortgage, the oligarchs are unfazed as they have ample resources to weather the storm.

Gov. Joe Lombardo. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Gov. Lombardo shoots off his mouth
Tracey Howard Las Vegas

How disappointing to hear that Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo decided to bash his constituents by calling the people who protested Donald Trump stupid.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Nevada Democrats seek to ‘reset’ property taxes
William Pfund Las Vegas

Amazing how the Democrats in the Nevada Legislature introduce a bill to “reset” property tax depreciation on homes, which is essentially a tax increase on homeowners.

