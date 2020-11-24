LETTER: Lockdown tolerance at an end

(The Associated Press)

I will not honor the next lockdown. I will not watch our country destroy itself. I have listened to the experts for months. This disease will run its course — sadly, many lives will be taken.

Lockdowns don’t work for one simple reason: There is a group of people who will never adhere to the rules and feel they are above all of this. Those people include Nancy Pelosi, Gavin Newsom, Bill de Blasio and Steve Sisolak.

I honor all the current COVID precautions. Sadly, these elected officials don’t. Thus they have given up the right to tell anyone what to do. I’m not listening.