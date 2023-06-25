LETTER: Lockdowns were necessary to save lives

In response to your June 19 editorial on COVID:

There are lies, damn lies and statistics. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, 350,000 people died directly or from underlying causes related to COVID in 2020. That’s a far cry from the 38,000 flu deaths each year. Consider yourself an outlier if you don’t know someone over the age of 65 who died from COVID. That’s why we locked down the country. And according to most economic data, we seem to have recovered better than any other country in the world.

Why does the Review-Journal find it necessary to weaponize common-sense health prevention and mislead our community?