LETTER: Logic is finally prevailing

I think logic is finally overcoming illogic in our country’s politics.

I think the vast majority of Americans are now in favor of closing our border to illegal immigration. I think most people now realize that a 30-foot wall with drones flying around stops most people from coming into our country whereby an imaginary line does not.

Hiring the best and brightest for every job regardless of ethnicity or how you identify yourself is logical. Hiring the less-bright candidate makes no sense.

Subsidizing more expensive green energy projects such as electric vehicles and solar panels makes no sense. If it is cheaper, safer and cleaner, then everyone would want it. Why don’t they? Because it isn’t a better alternative unless we taxpayers make it that way for certain rich people who can afford these things.

If it works, we want it. If it doesn’t, we won’t. Logical. Capitalism works. Big Government does not. Logic versus illogic is the best gift we could have this holiday season.