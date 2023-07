Gov. Joe Lombardo, arrives at Mountain View Christian School, to host a roundtable discussion with the Nevada School Choice Coalition, on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. The roundtable follows the hearing last week for Governor Lombardo’s Education Achievement, Opportunity, and Accountability Act (AB 400), which saw pro-school choice advocates fill overflow rooms in Las Vegas and Carson City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

In response to your Friday story about Gov. Joe Lombardo pulling Nevada out of the U.S. Climate Aliance:

Kudos to the governor for seeing “climate change” as the wealth-transfer grift that it is. Our money is better spent elsewhere.