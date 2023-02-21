LETTER: Lombardo bungles first crisis

So the gas pipeline leak, Gov. Joe Lombardo’s first crisis, turns out to be a nothing burger.

So the gas pipeline leak, Gov. Joe Lombardo’s first crisis, turns out to be a nothing burger. The governor declares an emergency, which created an unnecessary run on gas stations as there was no real shortage. Way to go, governor. Nice attempt to look decisive, but you failed badly.

Now remember when you cut state gasoline taxes that it will be easy to pay for thanks to former Gov. Steve Sisolak’s surplus. Give credit where it is due.