74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Lombardo campaign needs to focus on the governor’s record

Burton Weast Mesquite
October 18, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As the Review-Journal has noted in articles and editorials, several state agencies are in a state of dysfunction under Gov. Steve Sisolak. Elections are supposed to be a referendum on the performance of our elected officials, yet the overwhelming majority of ads from Joe Lombardo and his allies are personal attack ads.

This is an appeal to the Lombardo brain trust: Concentrate on the DMV, workers’ compensation delays and overall state government dysfunction and you will strike a nerve with just about every Nevada voter. To paraphrase James Carville, it’s about job performance, stupid.

MOST READ
1
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
2
Bettor turns $55 into $398K after hitting NFL parlay
Bettor turns $55 into $398K after hitting NFL parlay
3
Ex-Faith Lutheran teacher accused of sexual conduct with student
Ex-Faith Lutheran teacher accused of sexual conduct with student
4
$496K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$496K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
5
CARTOONS: Pollsters ask the most obvious questions
CARTOONS: Pollsters ask the most obvious questions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST