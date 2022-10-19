LETTER: Lombardo campaign needs to focus on the governor’s record

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As the Review-Journal has noted in articles and editorials, several state agencies are in a state of dysfunction under Gov. Steve Sisolak. Elections are supposed to be a referendum on the performance of our elected officials, yet the overwhelming majority of ads from Joe Lombardo and his allies are personal attack ads.

This is an appeal to the Lombardo brain trust: Concentrate on the DMV, workers’ compensation delays and overall state government dysfunction and you will strike a nerve with just about every Nevada voter. To paraphrase James Carville, it’s about job performance, stupid.