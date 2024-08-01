96°F
Letters

LETTER: Lombardo seeks more land for housing development

Gov. Joe Lombardo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Donald Trump rips into Joe Biden
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Emil Salman/Pool via AP)
LETTER: Democrats boycott Netanyahu’s speech
Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs Westfield-Barnes Regional Airp ...
LETTER: Kamala Harris, the ultra-liberal
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
LETTER: Kamala Harris should go for a Dream Team
Evan Blythin Blue Diamond
July 31, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Gov. Joe Lombardo has been beating the drum for more federal land for development (Wednesday editorial). In my estimation, he’s beating a dead horse.

Before adding more homes, we might consider how to handle our increasing traffic congestion. We might also want to consider the consequences of further depleting our already seriously depleted water source and of reducing landscape watering in the midst of a major heat wave — our grass and trees moderate the heat.

There’s no doubt, as the governor notes, that “housing developers throughout the state are poised to add to Nevada’s housing inventory.” Just as they are no doubt willing to fund politicians in favor of growth. But there is a point at which growth becomes cancerous and eats the host. We may be reaching that point.

J.J. Schrader Henderson

Being the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, does anybody really think that her ultra-liberal views will not re-emerge if she is actually elected president?

Hermelinda Ureno Henderson

It would be awesome and inspiring to all our citizens to have a talented female “Dream Team” guide the Democratic Party to victory.

Merritt Carlton Las Vegas

For the good of the country, Mr. Biden stepped aside. I pray history will show he pulled off the greatest “rope-a-dope” since Muhammad Ali’s 1974 defeat of George Foreman.

Suzanne Scannavino Las Vegas

I sometimes wonder if Democrats are living in the same country as I am. I don’t know how they are not concerned with the high cost of food, gasoline, mortgages, rent and retail items.

Brad Swart Henderson

Having grown up on a farm in the Midwest, the letter from Alfred Dushman questioning the “need” for a gun that can shoot greater than 100 yards left me scratching my head.

Mike Morgan Las Vegas

It was heartwarming to see the media praise Joe Biden for his selfless act of withdrawing from the presidential campaign.

