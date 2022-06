Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks with the Review-Journal on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police headquarters in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Regarding GOP gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo’s proposal to arm schoolteachers: The answer to gun violence from the NRA, Republicans and other gun advocates is always “more guns.” How’s that working for us?