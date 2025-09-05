87°F
LETTER: Lombardo’s leadership shines

Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during a press conference about the recent cyberattack affecting a num ...
Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during a press conference about the recent cyberattack affecting a number of state government agencies on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ronald Sharetts Las Vegas
September 4, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

This is the second time in 85 years that I have felt compelled to write a letter to the editor. However, enough is enough.

I did not vote for Gov. Lombardo for him to be someone’s press secretary. I voted for him to be governor, and that is what he was doing when everybody said he was absent from the news conference regarding the cyberattack. If the snowflakes among us need their hands held, they should move back home to mommy, if they ever left.

