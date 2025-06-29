LETTER: Long overdue

Congratulations to UMC and Clark County for finally obtaining funds to create a Psychiatric Urgent Care Facility (Wednesday Review-Journal). Approximately 30 years ago, I participated in the development of multiple PUFs in Maricopa County Arizona. In 2010, the year behavioral health patients began overwhelming local ERs, as director of Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services, I submitted this concept in my state budget. Regrettably, it was denied. PUFs will save Medicaid millions of dollars and untold local lives. It’s unfortunate that it has taken state bureaucrats so long to recognize the value of this program.