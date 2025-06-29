LETTER: Long overdue

94°F
Stuart J. Ghertner Henderson
June 28, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Congratulations to UMC and Clark County for finally obtaining funds to create a Psychiatric Urgent Care Facility (Wednesday Review-Journal). Approximately 30 years ago, I participated in the development of multiple PUFs in Maricopa County Arizona. In 2010, the year behavioral health patients began overwhelming local ERs, as director of Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services, I submitted this concept in my state budget. Regrettably, it was denied. PUFs will save Medicaid millions of dollars and untold local lives. It’s unfortunate that it has taken state bureaucrats so long to recognize the value of this program.

LETTER: Trump had a trick up his sleeve
David Tulanian Henderson

Trukmp surprised the media, the mullahs and the majority of American progressives by his decisive strike on Saturday.

LETTER: Another Republican leads down the path of war
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Donald Trump cannot “end” Iran’s nuclear program. Iran retains the scientific knowledge and technical expertise. At best, he can slow it down, maybe by a year, through bombing.

