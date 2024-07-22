98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Long-range weapons only good for murder

AP Photo/Haven Daley, File
AP Photo/Haven Daley, File
More Stories
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Here’s what Biden should do now
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Trump will forever be Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a ca ...
LETTER: A mixed bag on the Secret Service
AP Photo File
LETTER: How to make an intelligent decision when you vote
Alfred Dushman Las Vegas
July 21, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I am racking my brain to figure out why anybody would need a rifle capable of accuracy at greater than 100 yards. To defend against home invasion? Nobody has a 100-yard-long property. For hunting? Give the poor deer a chance.

The only answer that I can think of is that a rifle with a 100-yard range is for murder. Why is that legal in a civilized country? Or maybe I should rethink the concept of me living in a civilized country.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Here’s what Biden should do now
Al Garth Las Vegas

Now that President Joe Biden has announced he is dropping out of the race for president, here are 10 requests.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Trump will forever be Trump
Tracey Howard Las Vegas

To think that man could ever care about anyone other than himself is laughable.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a ca ...
LETTER: A mixed bag on the Secret Service
Don Perry Las Vegas

Heroic acts, but as for the idiot who surveyed the site and deemed the security adequate, you should be looking for a new job.

LETTER: War games
Steven Ginther Mesquite

Let’s take care of Americans at home before spending money on proxy wars.

A demonstrator pumps his fist as he hangs a sign from a window in Hamilton Hall inside the Colu ...
LETTER: Protesters supporting Hamas have been duped
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

It is impossible to explain protesting for Palestinians and not for innocent Ukrainians — unless the protesters are pawns of Putin or of terrorists.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Biden seems to be getting paranoid
recommend 2
LETTER: Liberals in a tizzy over the Supreme Court
recommend 3
LETTER: Biden and democracy
recommend 4
LETTER: Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain
recommend 5
LETTER: Presidential immunity ruling applies to Democrats, too
recommend 6
LETTER: What’s up with Jill Biden?