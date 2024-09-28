89°F
Letters

LETTER: Longing for the days of Donald Trump

President Joe Biden. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Kamala tries to stay in hiding
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: School board should hold off on new superintendent selection
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: The real immigration debate
Rep. Steven Horsford (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Pols try to outdo each other with handouts
Philip Miceli North Las Vegas
September 27, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In his Sept. 25 letter (“How about a Trump-Harris trade?”), Edward Cotton stated that Donald Trump was bombastic and he alleges that Mr. Trump often makes false statements. It’s been said that Mr. Trump supporters take him “seriously but not literally.” What we do have is a track record of Trump: no new wars, low inflation, low employment, canceling NAFTA, creating the Space Force and a secure border. I actually saw a dozen eggs for $7.28 the other day. No serious or sane person wants four more years of this agony.

The Democrats want to gaslight Americans into believing that the four years of Mr. Trump were terrible. Such Jedi mind tricks won’t work on rational citizens.

