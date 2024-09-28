LETTER: Longing for the days of Donald Trump

In his Sept. 25 letter (“How about a Trump-Harris trade?”), Edward Cotton stated that Donald Trump was bombastic and he alleges that Mr. Trump often makes false statements. It’s been said that Mr. Trump supporters take him “seriously but not literally.” What we do have is a track record of Trump: no new wars, low inflation, low employment, canceling NAFTA, creating the Space Force and a secure border. I actually saw a dozen eggs for $7.28 the other day. No serious or sane person wants four more years of this agony.

The Democrats want to gaslight Americans into believing that the four years of Mr. Trump were terrible. Such Jedi mind tricks won’t work on rational citizens.