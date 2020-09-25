LETTER: Look around, ye Democrats and despair

The crowd during a Trump campaign rally at Xtreme Manufacturing on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

If anyone thinks that after almost four years of President Donald Trump and his cronies doing their best to destroy almost every government institution we created as far back as 1776 that they will stop at the Supreme Court, you are as delusional as Mr. Trump is. Think about it: Congress, the military, the intelligence services, the FBI, Homeland Security, NATO, the IRS, Federal Reserve autonomy, the Justice Department, the CDC, the NIH and the U.S. Postal Service (for God’s sake).

Forget about the Supreme Court. This is the next and final institution to fall anyway. How it’s lasted this long under Mr. Trump is amazing.

Do not be fooled, Democrats. Don’t fall for another shiny object. Keep your eye and enthusiasm on the election. Donald Trump and Ruth Bader Ginsburg should not even be said in the same sentence, but he and Mitch will use this for their next diversion trick. Don’t let them. Stay focused. Vote.