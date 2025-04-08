69°F
Letters

LETTER: Look for the union label

Union members and supporters march along the sidewalk during a Culinary Local 226 protest outsi ...
Union members and supporters march along the sidewalk during a Culinary Local 226 protest outside Red Rock Resort. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rob Rovere Las Vegas
April 7, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Michael Ramirez’s indelicate April 3 cartoon, ”A pipe-wrench dream,” depicting union demands as unreasonable labor costs is sorrowful indeed. It does not give the full picture. Having worked with large pipe wrenches, let me help.

Forty-hour work weeks with good pay, health-care benefits for your family and a real pension should be the American standard for working 12-hour shifts in a 24/7 nonstop work week. Great products made by dedicated U.S. workers.

Corporate shareholders are concerned only with profit, and their executives with fat, mind-numbing contracts with buyouts when they leave. Why are executives allowed contracts but not workers?

There is nothing unreasonable about fair pay, health care and retirement benefits. You want sweat shops and child labor again?

