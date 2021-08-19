87°F
Letters

LETTER: Look what the Trump haters have done

Al Garth Las Vegas
August 18, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Donald Trump walks off after speaking during a news conference. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
The Taliban taking control of Afghanistan. Because they hate Donald Trump. Gasoline prices out of control. Because they hate Mr. Trump. Begging for more foreign oil. Because they hate Mr. Trump. Lost control of our southern border. Because they hate Mr. Trump.

Inflation highest in years. Because they hate Mr. Trump. Crime out of control in our big cities. Because they hate Mr. Trump. Can’t find hourly help. Because they hate Mr. Trump. COVID-positive migrants walking across the border. Because they hate Mr. Trump.

Wuhan lab denial. Because they hate Trump. Wear a mask, don’t, do, don’t, do. Because they hate Mr. Trump. U.S. energy independence gone. Because they hate Mr. Trump. Nobody paying rent. Because they hate Mr. Trump.

Are you ready to quit hating Mr. Trump and get our country back? Quit voting Democrat.

