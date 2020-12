The last letter in the signage for the Raiders Allegiant Stadium logo is installed, in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Same old Rebel football. Same old Raider football. Same old Rebel basketball. Same old Clark County School District. Oh, and now we must dip into the “reserve fund” to pay the Allegiant Stadium bond fund because the tax revenue is $10 million short (Saturday Review-Journal). Exactly which geniuses are in charge of these operations?