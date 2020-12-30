LETTER: Looking back at 2020

In response to Dave Barry’s year in review on Sunday (“Nonstop awfulness”): I think the pictures should have been of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer with Donald Trump off to the side, Bible in one hand and his Maga hat in the other.

Alternative universe: Donald Trump is president. The Democratic leadership decides to work with the president to make America great. With the two sides working together, America and the world have a fantastic economy. Then the unthinkable happens: China is struck by a pandemic. The Chinese immediately close down all travel in and out of country. This stops the spread, saving the world’s economy.The United States and all nations work to save the Chinese from this terrible disease. Within months the Chinese are saved and the world is is at peace. President Trump’s dream of making America great is accomplished, so he decides not to run for a second term and go back to running his family businesses. The next election Vice President Mike Pence becomes the next president and chooses a Democrat to be vice president. They continue to work together for the good of all Americans.

Then I woke up.