CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Looking back at 2020

Schyler Frost Henderson
December 29, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to Dave Barry’s year in review on Sunday (“Nonstop awfulness”): I think the pictures should have been of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer with Donald Trump off to the side, Bible in one hand and his Maga hat in the other.

Alternative universe: Donald Trump is president. The Democratic leadership decides to work with the president to make America great. With the two sides working together, America and the world have a fantastic economy. Then the unthinkable happens: China is struck by a pandemic. The Chinese immediately close down all travel in and out of country. This stops the spread, saving the world’s economy.The United States and all nations work to save the Chinese from this terrible disease. Within months the Chinese are saved and the world is is at peace. President Trump’s dream of making America great is accomplished, so he decides not to run for a second term and go back to running his family businesses. The next election Vice President Mike Pence becomes the next president and chooses a Democrat to be vice president. They continue to work together for the good of all Americans.

Then I woke up.

LETTER: Rights, guns and driving
Peter Scalisi Las Vegas

As history has proven conclusively, once you put the government between you and your natural and constitutional rights, bureaucrats and politicians will regulate away those rights to the point of tyranny.

LETTER: Nevada officials should look within
Forrest Henry North Las Vegas

Gov. Steve Sisolak — not the president — closed Nevada, costing thousands of jobs and hurting small businesses.

LETTER: Virus relief bill is full of pork
David Dandrea Henderson

Wow. I have just been so worried for so long that the new federal stimulus bill would not include money for Pakistan gender studies and for Jordan, Africa, Egypt and, of course, The Kennedy Center.

LETTER: Nevada seniors near back of line for vaccine
Robert Webb Las Vegas

Thank you, Gov. Steve Sisolak, for putting the health and welfare of hardened criminals above law-abiding older, vulnerable Nevadans.