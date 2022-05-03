LETTER: Lots of Trump Derangement Syndrome still floating around

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

If letters to the Review-Journal in recent weeks are any indication, the more time that passes from the day President Donald Trump left the White House, the worse Trump Derangement Syndrome appears to have ravaged many of your readers. Who knew that a strong military, a relatively secure Southern border, historically low unemployment among women and minorities and Russia not invading their neighbors would prove so unpopular and apparently traumatize so many?