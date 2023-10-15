66°F
Letters

LETTER: Lots of workers talking about strikes

Curklin Jackson Las Vegas
October 14, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

As I read the Review-Journal and watch the news, I find that many labor organizations are settling strikes, going on strike or anticipating a strike. Why strike?

Because this president and the Democrats have rigged the system. Workers cannot afford their household expenses due to inflation. Gasoline is up, groceries are up and forget getting a mortgage.

The increase in inflation is a man-made disaster. When the decision was made by the White House to limit drilling and oil production, the price of everything increased because fossil fuel is used in everything we use on a daily basis.

Ford, GM or the Clark County School District did not create inflation. The people who are hurting should be blaming those in Washington, D.C., who caused inflation.

