LETTER: Lots to report on the education front

Sen. Bernie Sanders (Alex Brandon/AP file)

Let me get this straight: A 13-member commission has decided that black and Hispanic students have unequal access to opportunities in the Clark County School District. The district is run by Democrats. The Clark County Education Association — the union representing 19,000 teachers — is endorsing Bernie Sanders in the 2020 Nevada Democrat caucus. This same union wants to increase taxes to raise $300 million annually (Wednesday Review-Journal).

Who has failed these students, if not for those in charge? What access are they being denied? That should be the question. Sounds like the access they are being denied is for school choice.