LETTER: Lottery might solve Nevada’s infrastructure issues

AP Photo/Nati Harnik

A March 1 Review-Journal headline spotlighted the delayed repairs to roads and buildings in the area. As usual, we the taxpayers are being focused on to pay for this problem. Why?

All of these problems could easily be solved by creating lottery and increasing the gaming tax to 10 percent or 15 percent from the paltry 6.75 percent.

Instead of Nevadans traveling to Primm or Arizona for their lottery tickets, the income would be kept here. Imagine the income generated when Powerball and Mega Millions get to monster payouts.

Of course our considerate casino moguls are not in favor of this, but to make the taxpayer the fall guy to bail out these infrastructure problems is not the solution any longer.