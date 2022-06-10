LETTER: Low turnout so far in the primary election

FILE - In this March 18, 2014, file photo, voters cast their ballots in Hinsdale, Ill. Illinois is set to receive $13.9 million in federal funds after Russian hackers breached the state's voter registration systems ahead of the 2016 election. Illinois plans to use the money to enhance its cybersecurity practices and to train local election officials. Elections officials had initially hoped to use the funds to replace decades-old voting machines. But state and federal requirements say the money must be used primarily on preventing a repeat of 2016. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

My husband and I went to the Boulevard Mall recently to vote. There was only one person ahead of us. I was shocked to hear from volunteers that turnout since early voting had started on May 28 was so low “it’s dismal.”

I received my citizenship on Aug. 8, 1969, and I can proudly say I have voted in every election since. I read that only 18 percent of the population here vote in primaries. Shame on the other 82 percent who are too lazy to do their duty as citizens.