LETTER: Low turnout so far in the primary election
Southern Nevadans need to do their civic duty and vote.
My husband and I went to the Boulevard Mall recently to vote. There was only one person ahead of us. I was shocked to hear from volunteers that turnout since early voting had started on May 28 was so low “it’s dismal.”
I received my citizenship on Aug. 8, 1969, and I can proudly say I have voted in every election since. I read that only 18 percent of the population here vote in primaries. Shame on the other 82 percent who are too lazy to do their duty as citizens.