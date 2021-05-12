77°F
Letters

LETTER: Lower academic standards is the new normal for Clark County School District

Ardelle Bellman Las Vegas
May 11, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Randall Benton)
In response to Jill Villarreal’s May 9 letter on declining standards in our schools:

The new educational standards proposal will be today’s normal: Failure is not an option. Keep taking the test until a passing grade is reached. The Clark County School District has to do this because, countrywide, districts have similar approaches. An “A” is now 85-100; a “B” is 75-84; a “C” is 65-74; a “D” is 50-64. Or thereabouts. If a student gets 49, just do something to get up to a 50.

Anyway, learning will not be necessary because the smartphone has all the answers. Writing is not necessary; printing is sufficient. Maybe a little bit of spelling will be taught so questions can be clicked into the trusted phone companion.

If other districts adjust their grading and Clark County does not, we stay low-ranked nationally. This is progress and employers realize the new norm. Those who do not approve: Voice your concern at a school board meeting or get used to the new norm.

