Letters

LETTER: Loyalty to Trump over the loyalty to the Constitution

Tracey Howard Las Vegas
November 15, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In response to Debra J. Saunders’ Wednesday column “Trump shows loyalty is everything”: Putting loyalty to Donald Trump above loyalty to the Constitution and our country is troubling. But that is the whole MAGA movement in a nutshell. This is how democracy dies and autocracy begins. Everyone in this country should be concerned about Mr. Trump’s desire for loyalty first. Remember, our country was founded because we no longer wanted to be loyal to a king. So careful what you wish for, Trump voters.

