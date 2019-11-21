LETTER: Luxury tax brings back bad memories

Your recent editorial on the luxury tax brought back old memories — bad ones.

I was a victim of this idiotic policy. As a yacht salesman on the Shinnecock Canal in the Hamptons on Long Island, I lost the best job I ever had. All the other workers in the yard found themselves unemployed, too, and the dealership, which was established in the 1930s, was forced to close.

In Southampton, there was a Mercedes dealership that was selling more cars than most. It, too, had to shut its doors, and several other businesses that catered to the rich failed, putting many of my friends out of work. As a result, I was forced to sell my home and leave the area.

All in all, the tax did more harm than good. But, not to worry, the politicians made out just fine.