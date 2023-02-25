LETTER: LV to LA rail line is a bunch of talk

If you want it built, just get a few billion from the recovery act and sign a contract with Japanese national rail to build the bullet train.

We’re still talking about the rail line to LA (Tuesday Review-Journal). Most likely that is all it is: talk. A few people will get rich from a non-existent rail line.

If you want it built, just get a few billion from the recovery act and sign a contract with Japanese national rail to build a bullet train from Reid International Airport to LAX, and they will have it up and running in less than five years.

Well that ain’t gonna happen for three reasons. 1. The politicians will have their hands out and will siphon off the money. 2. The regulators will come up with every rule in the book to stop it. 3. The environmentalists will find bugs and plants that cannot exist along rail lines. The only rail line we will have is the “talk line.”