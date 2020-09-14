83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Magazine attacks Donald Trump based on anonymous sources

Walter F. Wegst Las Vegas
September 13, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

A loser magazine — the Atlantic Monthly (circulation about 500,000 each issue, not monthly) — reports that President Donald Trump has called U.S. military causalities losers and suckers. No source quoted, no corroboration and no backup whatsoever. What happens? The U.S. media go crazy and report this damning quote without any verification.

I hope the reader will realize how biased and unreliable the information from the general media has become. Many of these folks will just lie outright if it slams President Trump.

MOST READ
1
Trump arrives in Las Vegas for Sunday campaign events
Trump arrives in Las Vegas for Sunday campaign events
2
Trump speaks in front of thousands at Henderson event
Trump speaks in front of thousands at Henderson event
3
Car parade marches down Las Vegas Strip to support Trump
Car parade marches down Las Vegas Strip to support Trump
4
CARTOON: Viewers fleeing?
CARTOON: Viewers fleeing?
5
Trump boat parade draws hundreds of vessels at Lake Mead
Trump boat parade draws hundreds of vessels at Lake Mead
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST