LETTER: Magazine attacks Donald Trump based on anonymous sources

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A loser magazine — the Atlantic Monthly (circulation about 500,000 each issue, not monthly) — reports that President Donald Trump has called U.S. military causalities losers and suckers. No source quoted, no corroboration and no backup whatsoever. What happens? The U.S. media go crazy and report this damning quote without any verification.

I hope the reader will realize how biased and unreliable the information from the general media has become. Many of these folks will just lie outright if it slams President Trump.