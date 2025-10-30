66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Mail-in ballots an invitation for problems

AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File
AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File
More Stories
Boulder Highway. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: End is nigh for Eastside Cannery?
Gov. Joe Lombardo. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Gov. Lombardo should be careful in special session
New crosswalk designed to improve pedestrian safety. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Safety first for e-scooter riders
Demonstrators gather for a national “No Kings” protest at the Federal Courthouse ...
LETTER: Flipped birds? Oh, my!
David Lyons Las Vegas
October 29, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

I was pleased to see last week’s editorial addressing the potential dangers that universal mail ballots create. This process, initiated in some states unnecessarily during COVID, has become a serious threat to election integrity nationwide.

During the past three election cycles, I have received voter information specifically addressed to other people who don’t or never have lived here. Why? What I don’t get is their mail-in ballot.

When registering to vote, you have the option to have your ballot mailed to an alternative address. This option is an open invitation for voter fraud. Anyone, knowing your address, could register and have the ballot sent elsewhere … say, to a PO box. People with multiple homes can register multiple times. People with homes in another state can register in both states and vote twice. Perhaps we need a national database.

We, as a country, need to get back to basics. We need voter ID. One person, one vote.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
New crosswalk designed to improve pedestrian safety. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Safety first for e-scooter riders
Loretta A. Eichelberger North Las Vegas

While on my way to shopping and other errands, I usually see teenagers on e-bikes or small scooters. None wears helmets. Very few pay attention to vehicles near them.

Demonstrators gather for a national “No Kings” protest at the Federal Courthouse ...
LETTER: Flipped birds? Oh, my!
Ellen Shaw Henderson

“No Kings” demonstrator Doug Parker complains that a dozen people driving by his protest gave his group the finger. Well, cry me a river.

MORE STORIES