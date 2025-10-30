LETTER: Mail-in ballots an invitation for problems

I was pleased to see last week’s editorial addressing the potential dangers that universal mail ballots create. This process, initiated in some states unnecessarily during COVID, has become a serious threat to election integrity nationwide.

During the past three election cycles, I have received voter information specifically addressed to other people who don’t or never have lived here. Why? What I don’t get is their mail-in ballot.

When registering to vote, you have the option to have your ballot mailed to an alternative address. This option is an open invitation for voter fraud. Anyone, knowing your address, could register and have the ballot sent elsewhere … say, to a PO box. People with multiple homes can register multiple times. People with homes in another state can register in both states and vote twice. Perhaps we need a national database.

We, as a country, need to get back to basics. We need voter ID. One person, one vote.