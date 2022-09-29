LETTER: Mail-in ballots and absentee are two different things

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, ballots are processed at Multnomah County election headquarters in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

In your Sept. 24 front-page article reporting that Republican candidate for secretary of state, Jim Marchant, voted multiple times in Florida using mail-in ballots, you failed to differentiate between absentee ballots, where the voter has to request a mail ballot, and the system implemented in Nevada for the 2020 election where ballots were sent to every registered voter whether they requested them or not. Florida does not have this mass mail-in ballot scheme.

While both absentee ballots and all voter mail-in ballots are dependent on signature verification to prevent fraud, the Nevada laws allowing vote harvesting open the process to out-of-view voter intimidation and fraudulent ballots. Once the signature is accepted via the low fidelity automated systems, and the ballot is separated from the envelope, there is no way to detect any fraud after the fact.