LETTER: Mail-in ballots work well — with safeguards

Why do Nevada Democrats want to get rid of those precautions?

I lived in Oregon for 20 years and used mail-in ballots. The system works well with signature verification. The ballots can be turned in at drop-in locations or a stamp can be used.

What the Democrats want to do in Nevada is dangerous, with proposed ballot harvesting, no signature verification and the like.

Why is it that the Democrats always seem to want to leave the door open to cheating, while the others want a fairly tight system to protect voting integrity?