LETTER: Mail-in voting and identity theft

I just completed filling out my mail-in ballot and discovered that the place to sign it (the only means of verification in Nevada, thus helping to prevent voter fraud) is on the outside of the envelope less than two inches from my full name and complete address.

Now, correct me if I’m wrong, but this puts on display for all the world to see everything a person with ill-intent would need to highjack my vote and use it for their own purposes. Isn’t this also a lot of the information that could be used for identity theft?