78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Mail-in voting and identity theft

Duane Mattox Las Vegas
May 22, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated May 22, 2020 - 9:27 pm

I just completed filling out my mail-in ballot and discovered that the place to sign it (the only means of verification in Nevada, thus helping to prevent voter fraud) is on the outside of the envelope less than two inches from my full name and complete address.

Now, correct me if I’m wrong, but this puts on display for all the world to see everything a person with ill-intent would need to highjack my vote and use it for their own purposes. Isn’t this also a lot of the information that could be used for identity theft?

MOST READ
1
Caesars parking fees suspended; Caesars Palace, Flamingo to reopen first
Caesars parking fees suspended; Caesars Palace, Flamingo to reopen first
2
In Las Vegas heat, don’t leave hand sanitizer behind in cars
In Las Vegas heat, don’t leave hand sanitizer behind in cars
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Gov. Sisolak could start Phase 2 reopening on Saturday
VICTOR JOECKS: Gov. Sisolak could start Phase 2 reopening on Saturday
4
ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons bikes the Las Vegas Strip
ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons bikes the Las Vegas Strip
5
Station Casinos reveals restaurant opening dates for 3 properties
Station Casinos reveals restaurant opening dates for 3 properties
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Endangering children
LeRoy Bernstein Las Vegas

Parents reluctant to get vaccines for their babies because of coronavirus.