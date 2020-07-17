LETTER: Mail-only November election would be a bad idea

AP Photo/Don Ryan, File

I couldn’t help but notice the full-page ACLU ad in a recent Review-Journal instructing the reader to contact Gov. Steve Sisolak to force vote by mail only, using COVID-19 as the health-scare tactic.

Las Vegas voters showed their preference for in-person voting in the May primary by standing in long lines for hours in the hot sun at the couple of in-person voting sites that were made available. That is the message Gov. Sisolak needs to pay attention to.

We now know ballots were sent to thousands of inactive voters in the primary. Ballots were found piled up in post office trays, outside apartment complexes and on community bulletin boards in and around Las Vegas. One report said ballots were even found in a trash can.

Democrats and the ACLU have succeeded in getting instant registration and voting and no ID to vote and now they are demanding vote by mail only, which makes it easier to cheat.

If it is safe to go to a casino to gamble, eat in a restaurant and go shopping, then it is safe enough for us to vote in person.