LETTER: Maine shooter left plenty of warning signs

This shooter was ex-military, an arms instructor and reportedly sought psychiatric help approximately one month before this shooting.

A police officer stands at a road closure near a bowling alley, seen in background, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Tragically yet another mass shooting that might have been prevented, same as Tucson, Sandy Hook, Virginia Tech, Aurora — and the list goes on.

I am referring to the fact that my medical training in the 1950s stated that “patients who exhibit actions, thoughts and behavior of doing harm to themselves and/or others need to be reported with appropriate follow up.”

This shooter was ex-military, an arms instructor and reportedly sought psychiatric help approximately one month before this shooting. He reportedly was hearing voices. Was he asking for help? Why didn’t he get appropriate handling?

As a medical practitioner who arrived in Nevada in 1973, I would urge our legislators (especially the physicians) to review our medical mandates and make sure appropriate laws are in place and enforced. The patient and the community deserve all we can provide — and it cannot wait.