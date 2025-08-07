95°F
Letters

LETTER: Make Las Vegas fun again

Dan Carr Las Vegas
August 6, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

The issue is that the Las Vegas casinos are no longer fun. We use to have many more different games, but they were removed for more slot machines. All casinos use to have poker rooms, but they were removed. They used to have bingo rooms and affordable buffets. Now we just have slot parlors.

We do have dayclubs and nightclubs galore. I hear they are nice. Don’t ask anyone older than 30. Be careful putting money into something for the young people of today, whose appetites for things changes day to day.

Then we have prices. People use to come here and gamble. Mostly losing. They were OK with it because they got drinks free and food either cheap or reasonable. And, of course, there was free parking and and no resort fees.

In the 35 years I’ve been here, our city has reinvented itself a couple of times. It certainly is time for another reinvention.

