Letters

LETTER: Make the unvaccinated pay for their health care if they get sick

Verne Stewart Boulder City
August 8, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

Every time I turn on the TV or open a newspaper, the first thing I read about is COVID and the numbers going up. I have a lung condition and couldn’t wait to get my shots for protection. Our politicians are always trying to pay people to get their shots — lottery, $100 per shot. What’s next? Free Teslas?

I have a solution. If you don’t get the shots and you wind up in the hospital with COVID-19, then you pay the bill for your recovery. When you hit people in the wallet, they tend to pay attention. Thousands of dollars for recovery or a free shot? Which would you choose?

