LETTER: Making coronavirus go away

If everyone wore a mask and practiced the other health recommendations for a few weeks, the coronavirus would disappear, and we all could return to normal behavior.

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

In his Oct. 9 letter, Clay Vertrees suggests ignoring the common-sense rules for preventing the contraction of COVID-19 and developing herd immunity. I and many others are more susceptible to the virus because of age or pre-existing conditions. We are also more likely to die from the disease. We would not like to succumb in such a manner.

