LETTER: Making excuses for a failing president

In answer to Jerry Sturdivant’s Monday letter in which he argued nobody would switch their vote because of Joe Biden’s debate performance:

Where has he been to think that today’s economy is better than three to five years ago? Let’s see … we are paying more for gasoline, groceries and everything else. How many excuses will the left make for a failing president? First it was a cold, then it was jet lag — even though he had a week to rest. Now he is a recovering stutterer. We have a leader who gets lost in the open.

The inflation rate was approximately 1.9 percent in 2021. Now it is more than 3.3 percent. Food prices are 2.1 percent higher than in May 2023. The inflation rate would be higher if gasoline, groceries and necessities were included in the calculations. The jobs that have been filled were not created by this administration. They are the result of the pandemic recovery.

Care more about the country than your party and hating Donald Trump.