53°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Making it easier to lose money

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Rain, rain go away
Andrea Travnicek, assistant secretary for water and science for the Interior Department, gives ...
LETTER: The Southwest needs a pricing model for water
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
LETTER: Land, land everywhere …
Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Boulder City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/La ...
LETTER: Water meeting in Las Vegas
Bob Valentine Las Vegas
December 26, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

The photo of a smiling gaming customer in front of a bank of slot machines holding his phone that displays the Koin digital payment processing app could belie what regret he may be experiencing in short order after exceeding the limit he most likely set for himself (Monday Review-Journal). Making it easier to enjoy what arguably could be considered a vice, just as marijuana use, is, it seems to me, a recipe for more folks becoming addicted and often buried in debt.

The public will, as usual, be enthralled by the intrigue of this new Koin app, and the destruction will begin. Having been involved in the issuance of casino gaming credit many years ago, I can remember the addicted coming back again and again to the cashier’s cage to draw out more money. Often after being cut off at one casino these addicts would make the rounds at other gaming establishments hoping for another money source to tap. In fact, they were called “rounders” and typically were known as such by Central Credit, the only means of tracking them in a very antiquated phone system before computers.

I also have the personal experience of knowing those caught up in the gambling addiction trap and the havoc it wreaked on them. The enticement of hitting the big one is insidious and capable of luring any of us in. There is the potential that those, when using their new Koin app novelty, get hooked and could lead them down a trail of loss of more than money.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Rain, rain go away
Jon Gunter Las Vegas

Homeowners should be careful not to water when wet weather comes to the valley.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
LETTER: Not a fan
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

The president is not a good person.

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Bipartisan legislation awaits Congress
Wayne Willis North Las Vegas

As Congress enjoys a holiday recess after a divisive year, there are opportunities for bipartisan progress that Nevada’s delegation can lead. Two key efforts deserve immediate support.

MORE STORIES