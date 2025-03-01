LETTER: Making martyrs of fired federal employees

I am trying to understand the rationale for you publishing photos of individuals who were terminated in government. In the real world, businesses close all the time, and we do not see photos and names of terminated employees.

Large restaurant chains are closing nationwide, and small businesses are closing or cutting back. A bloated government needs funds to stay open, and these funds come in the form of taxes and regulations. Many businesses cannot overcome the overhead of covering all these government costs. The results are layoffs. Where are the names and photos of these fired individuals?

Just like a real-world business needs to trim costs, so must a bloated, inefficient government cut costs. I still do not understand why the newspaper thinks it is OK to guilt us just because there are government employees losing jobs.