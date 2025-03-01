59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Making martyrs of fired federal employees

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A Ukrainian serviceman digs a trench at a position north of the capital Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Phot ...
LETTER: Revisionist history on Ukraine
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Credit card interest rates
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Questions about the superintendent finalist
Henderson City Hall. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Secrecy over Henderson police chief is justified
Steven Ginther Mesquite
February 28, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I am trying to understand the rationale for you publishing photos of individuals who were terminated in government. In the real world, businesses close all the time, and we do not see photos and names of terminated employees.

Large restaurant chains are closing nationwide, and small businesses are closing or cutting back. A bloated government needs funds to stay open, and these funds come in the form of taxes and regulations. Many businesses cannot overcome the overhead of covering all these government costs. The results are layoffs. Where are the names and photos of these fired individuals?

Just like a real-world business needs to trim costs, so must a bloated, inefficient government cut costs. I still do not understand why the newspaper thinks it is OK to guilt us just because there are government employees losing jobs.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Credit card interest rates
Joe Borriello Las Vegas

Capping credit card interest rates will adjust the game’s rules, but there are still billions to be made.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: To dye for
Joseph Manzo Las Vegas

The FDA has decided to ban red dye 3 because of its potential cancer causing properties.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Some children need lunch at school
Cecilia Ambutas Henderson

Some Nevadans are struggling with feeding their families, and that includes school-age children. I, for one, don’t mind seeing my tax dollars feed kids.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Laying off national park employees not a good move
Harv Dykstra Amargosa Valley

Our national parks and forests pay for themselves, especially through foreign visitors paying full price. They are the furthest thing from waste and fraud.

MORE STORIES