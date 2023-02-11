LETTER: Making sense of Henderson roadwork priorities

(Getty Images)

The Feb. 1 letter on road work from Frank R. DiNicola was spot on. I drove Horizon Ridge today and again had to dodge huge potholes that cause tire damage and other issues to a vehicle. The section I was on has been patched several times and is still a mess. Of course, the patches don’t last. Other streets in the city are the same or worse.

Are the people making roadwork decisions in Henderson the same people in our government who have funded “Dollar Loan Center” with the mess that the traffic has brought to the area? When are they going to start caring for the residents who live here instead of trying to ruin our city with more traffic and issues?