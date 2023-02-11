48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Making sense of Henderson roadwork priorities

Darlene Nix Henderson
February 10, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The Feb. 1 letter on road work from Frank R. DiNicola was spot on. I drove Horizon Ridge today and again had to dodge huge potholes that cause tire damage and other issues to a vehicle. The section I was on has been patched several times and is still a mess. Of course, the patches don’t last. Other streets in the city are the same or worse.

Are the people making roadwork decisions in Henderson the same people in our government who have funded “Dollar Loan Center” with the mess that the traffic has brought to the area? When are they going to start caring for the residents who live here instead of trying to ruin our city with more traffic and issues?

MOST READ
1
Gas pipeline that supplies Las Vegas shuts down
Gas pipeline that supplies Las Vegas shuts down
2
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
First look inside Downtown Las Vegas’ ‘hot’ new casino — PHOTOS
First look inside Downtown Las Vegas’ ‘hot’ new casino — PHOTOS
4
MSG Sphere aims for fall opening, but secrecy remains
MSG Sphere aims for fall opening, but secrecy remains
5
Suicide victim found with AR-15 inside Las Vegas casino bathroom
Suicide victim found with AR-15 inside Las Vegas casino bathroom
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Democrats have big brains
Sherry Hobbs Henderson

They go to college and learn to shed their parochial ways.

Energy conservation is vital to help Southern Nevadans get through the current heat wave, says ...
LETTER: Democrats imposed higher utility costs
Edward Allen Las Vegas

Noticeably absent from your Friday article about the increasing utility costs is any mention of the new taxes imposed by our Democratic-controlled government.

The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols on t ...
LETTER: Here’s how to fix the police
Victor Moss Las Vegas

Rep. Steven Horsford is naïve to think that President Joe Biden and a dysfunctional Congress can do anything to stop a tiny number of rogue cops from doing evil things.

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area, ...
LETTER: Time to burst China’s balloon
Reid Grosky Las Vegas

Kudos to our side for a measured, safe handling of last week’s suspected China spy balloon incident.

A sign reading "Gun Free Zone" is posted near around Times Square, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. ...
LETTER: Criminals won’t obey gun laws
Jack Oliver Las Vegas

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is seeking to limit where concealed weapons can be carried in his state.

More stories for you
LETTER: Debt ceiling issue is back
LETTER: Debt ceiling issue is back
LETTER: We are going to fast on the global warming issue
LETTER: We are going to fast on the global warming issue
LETTER: Recycling issue can be confusing
LETTER: Recycling issue can be confusing
LETTER: Clark County School District earns great honor
LETTER: Clark County School District earns great honor
LETTER: Utilities donate to Lombardo after he wins the election
LETTER: Utilities donate to Lombardo after he wins the election
LETTER: Tobacco product ID law is a vast overreach
LETTER: Tobacco product ID law is a vast overreach