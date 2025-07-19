LETTER: Making sure federal education spending doesn’t go to indoctrinate kids

Sixty million dollars in federal funding must not be used to subsidize a radical, left-wing agenda in Nevada’s schools, as the Office of Management and Budget, a federal agency, is fearful will happen.

The Nevada Board of Education should use its oversight capability to develop policy so that will not occur — as well as call for an audit of how these federals funds were used in the past.

Nevada’s public education system should be about allowing the children to develop their individual gifts so that they can pursue their happiness while understanding their role as American citizens in a global society. It’s time for accountability in Nevada’s schools.