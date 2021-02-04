LETTER: Making the elderly wait in line outside to get shots?

No restrooms, no benches and out in the wind and cold? Isn’t there anyone who sets this up thinking about this?

Age issues

This is indeed poor planning by local and state officials, who have had close to a year to figure this out. Yes, the governor needs to take responsibility. Can anyone tell me who else got rid of Tier 1 pre-existing conditions and moved to 70 instead of 65? I can’t think of any state except Nevada.