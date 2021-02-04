56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Making the elderly wait in line outside to get shots?

Thane Parton Las Vegas
February 3, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Age issues

It makes no sense that Northern Nevada has vaccinations for 65 and older and Southern Nevada is 70 and older. Making citizens older than 70 stand in line? No restrooms, no benches and out in the wind and cold? Isn’t there anyone who sets this up thinking about this?

This is indeed poor planning by local and state officials, who have had close to a year to figure this out. Yes, the governor needs to take responsibility. Can anyone tell me who else got rid of Tier 1 pre-existing conditions and moved to 70 instead of 65? I can’t think of any state except Nevada.

MOST READ
1
Will Raiders trade Derek Carr to acquire Deshaun Watson?
Will Raiders trade Derek Carr to acquire Deshaun Watson?
2
$905K jackpot making local slots player sing
$905K jackpot making local slots player sing
3
Marchessault sells Summerlin home, buys another just blocks away
Marchessault sells Summerlin home, buys another just blocks away
4
Officer injured, man dead after screwdriver attack, police shooting
Officer injured, man dead after screwdriver attack, police shooting
5
Floyd Mayweather’s newly purchased roller rink open for skating
Floyd Mayweather’s newly purchased roller rink open for skating
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Nevada doing a poor job getting shots in older arms
Shirley Brice Henderson

It’s been maddening to see younger people in non-essential positions receive the vaccine before me, a 66-year-old woman with two different types of heart disease.

(House Television via AP)
LETTER: Congress tries to remove a member for speaking out
Brian Gardner Las Vegas

It used to be that Congress operated within the bounds of the Constitution. That is sadly no longer the case. Congress is now not a safe place to speak one’s viewpoint.

Joe Biden speaks at the Biden Courage Awards. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
LETTER: Joe Biden needs a refresher econ course
Adelle Gersten Las Vegas

President Joe Biden says he will not impose higher taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year. Does he not know the difference between a covert and an overt imposition?

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Free speech isn’t absolute
Hank Schmidt Las Vegas

When it comes to free speech, the Supreme Court ruled many years ago that the right to free speech does not extend to shouting “fire” in a crowded theater when, in fact, there is no fire.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Las Vegas parents need to demand a return to school
Carolyn Doyel Henderson

Parents of high school and middle school students need to rise up and demonstrate at both Clark County School District office buildings demanding that their students have in-person learning and be allowed to play sports.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Teachers are “nonessential”?
Barbara Mason Las Vegas

While teachers are exposed to the same people every day, it is categorically false to imply this makes them less vulnerable to the virus.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Impeachment trial necessary
Helga Lott Las Vegas

Americans have a right to know the extent of then-President Donald Trump’s involvement in the events of Jan. 6.